Safeguarding and costs concerns for next year's Island Games

Every two years over 3,000 athletes from islands around the globe, including teams from the Channel Islands come together to compete at the Island Games.

But, there have been increasing concerns about Orkney's ability to host next year's event.

It is the smallest nation ever to host the games with a population of just 21,500.

Housing the thousands of athletes across such a small set of islands will be an issue.

Kirsty Talbot Director, Orkney Island Games 2025 said: "We have a few hotels but they're not very big, so we've had to look at the dormitory side of things."

Over 700 athletes will be housed in dormitories in schools and many others will be housed in hostels, host residences and 'containerized accommodation' is also being considered.

Karen Archenoul manager of Team Guernsey said the Bailiwick's competitors have not 'bunked down' in dormitories for the games in over 20 years and while this may reduce financial outgoings it could bring other issues.

She said: "I think times have changed. Child protection issues and safeguarding all come into play."

Lucy O'Sullivan won five medals at the last Island Games in Guernsey in 2023. Credit: ITV Channel

Orkney will begin to allocate accommodation from next week, prioritising athletes and officials.

Some teams, including Alderney, have already cut the size of their team because of the high cost and challenging logistics around travelling to such a remote destination.

It costs around £2000 per competitor to take part, even winners from the last games held in Guernsey in 2023 are having their doubts.Jersey archer, Lucy O'Sullivan said: "Obviously, I won five gold medals in Guernsey, so I'd love to be able to compete at the next one.

"There are always other island games, but, you know, it'd be great to go. It just depends on all the sponsors."

