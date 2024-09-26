Play Brightcove video

Emma Volney went out with honorary police to witness the problem firsthand....

So far this year, Jersey police have issued more than a hundred tickets to speeding drivers under the age of 25, surpassing the 114 tickets issued in 2023.

ITV News went out with St Brelade Honoraries to see first hand the extent of the problem.

Our reporter witnessed one motorist driving down the Five Mile Road in Jersey at 78 miles per hour, and another doing 73 miles per hour.

Chef de Police Michel Bougeard said: 'It's beggars belief that people are that stupid. If you were on a motorway in the UK, you wouldn't be doing those sorts of speeds and we have no roads like that here. It's just so dangerous.' He added: "Drug and alcohol driving is an issue. With Christmas coming up that usually peaks."

Even though incidents of speeding have risen in Jersey, the honorary police are struggling to recruit new volunteers to help catch those breaking the limits.

Michel Bougeard said: "Without the Honorary Police, the States Police couldn't cope and they've said that themselves.

"They would have to get more officers which would mean they would have to pay more which would mean taxes would go up."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...