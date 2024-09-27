Aurigny CEO defends Guernsey's airline saying it's faring better than others

Hundreds of islanders attended an IOD event this morning (Friday 27 September), to explore the future of Guernsey's air connections.

Nico Bezuidenhout, CEO of Aurigny, made his first appearance after a strained month for the airline.

He appeared alongside Peter Roffey, the Deputy responsible for overseeing Guernsey's airline.

Aurigny has struggled with tech issues leading to numerous delays and cancellations.

Nico Beizendehout admitted that 2024 had been a misery for the airline.

However, in response to public and industry concern, the packed audience were told that Guernsey is actually doing better than most of its peers.

The audience were told that Guernsey is lucky to have Aurigny and that the island is punching above its weight compared to similar small airports.

This message which was not welcomed by some in the audience, Barry Cash from Guernsey Aviation Action Group said: ''There were no questions being asked about why are we just relying on listening to the present incumbents when we should be standing back and looking objectively on what we really need.'

