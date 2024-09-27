Children's author Michael Rosen has been meeting young bookworms in Jersey.

The former Children's Laureate read his famous work 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt' at the public library.

However, he gave it a local twist by performing passages in Jèrriais, much to the delight of his audience.

Talking about why he continues to write and perform his stories, Michael told ITV Channel: "It's fun apart from anything else - I just have lovely fun.

"I was in a school this week... and just seeing them laughing from me telling stories and poems from my childhood, it seems like a kind of magic really".

He also added that he was optimistic about the future of literature, saying "We're living in a time when young people are doing more writing than they've ever done - we just call it texting and social media.

"When I think back to me, whole evening's went by when I didn't write anything!"

With both adults and children knowing his work well, Michael said of his longevity: "that's the luck of choosing to write poems in a funny sort of way - because poems stick".

Michael is in the island to give a talk as part of the 2024 Festival of Words.

