Children's author Michael Rosen performs his work in Jèrriais at the town library
Children's author Michael Rosen has been meeting young bookworms in Jersey.
The former Children's Laureate read his famous work 'We're Going on a Bear Hunt' at the public library.
However, he gave it a local twist by performing passages in Jèrriais, much to the delight of his audience.
Talking about why he continues to write and perform his stories, Michael told ITV Channel: "It's fun apart from anything else - I just have lovely fun.
"I was in a school this week... and just seeing them laughing from me telling stories and poems from my childhood, it seems like a kind of magic really".
He also added that he was optimistic about the future of literature, saying "We're living in a time when young people are doing more writing than they've ever done - we just call it texting and social media.
"When I think back to me, whole evening's went by when I didn't write anything!"
With both adults and children knowing his work well, Michael said of his longevity: "that's the luck of choosing to write poems in a funny sort of way - because poems stick".
Michael is in the island to give a talk as part of the 2024 Festival of Words.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...