Government spending increases by 6.3% in Jersey

A new report has revealed how public funds are being spent in Jersey.

The Classification of the Functions of Government report (COFOG) analyses total public sector expenditure by specified categories including health, education, welfare and public order and safety.

Overall general government expenditure was £1,644.2 million in 2023, which was a real-term annual increase of 6.3%.

Health, social protection as well as public order and safety were the biggest factors behind the rise.

Health spending increased by £51.6 million, driven by increased spending on hospital and outpatient services.

Spending on public order and safety increased by £14.9 million, this was largely attributed to costs around a number of 'major incidents' in 2023.

Social protection costs also rose by £14.5 million.

Almost three-quarters of all general government expenditure was spent in the areas of health, social protection and education.

Despite the rises, Jersey's total general government expenditure was lower than any other OECD country apart from Ireland.

However, Jersey spent more on health than any other OECD country but less than the UK as a percentage of GDP.

