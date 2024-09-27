Two men plead not guilty to triple manslaughter charges over L'Ecume II deaths

Two men have pleaded not guilty to three counts of manslaughter in relation to the sinking of the L'Ecume II trawler in 2022.

Lewis Peter Carr (29) from the UK and Ukrainian national Artur Sevash-Zade (34) appeared before the Jersey's Royal Court on Friday 27 September for their indictment hearing where their pleas were made.

The pair have been charged in connection with the deaths of skipper Michael Michieli and crew members Jervis Baligat and Larry Simyunn.

The three men died after a collision between their fishing vessel L'Ecume II and Condor's Commodore Goodwill freight ship on 8 December 2022.

No trial date has been set yet due to the complexity of the case.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...