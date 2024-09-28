Colourfully coordinated swimmers take plunge in Guernsey sunrise swim

A group of keen and colourfully coordinated swimmers from Guernsey kicked their weekends into gear with a charity plunge at La Vallette Bathing Pools this morning (28 September). Over 100 swimmers took part in the Bright Tights Sunrise Swim with those braving the fresh waters wearing lively bathing suits in aid of Guernsey charity Bright Tights, which supports people affected by gynaecological cancer. The charity says it spends around £12,000 a year on providing practical, emotional and financial support for islanders affected by the disease. Today's rescheduled event was supposed to happen on Friday (27 September) but was postponed due to wet and windy weather.

Swimmers were treated to a beautiful orange sunrise at 7:07am with many sticking around until 8:30am in the pools and some literally throwing themselves in at the deep by jumping in off the diving board. Beckie Duquemin, Bright Tights' secretary, said: " The Bright Tights sunrise swim was a huge success with the most incredible sunrise. "Over 100 people, men and women put bright tights on and swam at sunrise in cold waters to raise money for the charity that supports women with gynaecological cancers, supporting research and increasing awareness."

