Flight disruption as bad weather hits Channel Islands

Air passengers have been hit by travel disruption with all flights out of Guernsey Airport cancelled, delayed or suspended this evening (29 September) due to bad weather. Flights travelling to Jersey, Alderney, Gatwick, London City, Manchester, Southampton and Exeter have all been affected. Blue Islands flights from Jersey to Birmingham, Southampton and Bristol have also been cancelled this evening. The airline confirmed disruption to their flights was due to bad weather.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...