Around £485,000 was spent on the Royal Visit to Jersey on Monday 15 July, new figures reveal.

The Bailiff's Chamber has presented the costs following the Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Jersey as part of their two-day tour of the Channel Islands.

The Royal Visit was His Majesty's first visit since his succession to the throne in 2022 and is thought to have attracted 15,000 islanders to St Helier.

The costs covered safety provisions for the public, entertainment, and showcasing some of Jersey's agricultural, maritime, and environmental industries and organisations:

£114,748 Communications

£50,281 Infrastructure

£1,140 Transport

£12,198 Catering

£91,571 Exhibitors

£134,515 Contractors

The report also notes that a further £80,000 was spent on security, entertainment, safety training, and logistics for the event.

Most funds went towards contractors who coordinated the event and oversaw health and safety before and during the visit.

What other costs went towards:

Communications included branding expenses and live streaming, which attracted 43,000 viewers online.

Infrastructure involved marquees, staging, seating, toilets and barriers.

Catering costs were to fund the tea party.

Exhibitors costs went toward furnishing the Royal Visit Exposition to a high standard.

