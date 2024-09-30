Jersey's Bailiff wants islanders to suggest ideas for next year's Liberation Day celebrations.

It comes as 2025 will mark 80 years since the end of the German occupation - a significant milestone for our islands.

Sir Timothy Le Cocq says the way to reach out is by contacting your parish Constables and Deputies, and added he was "entirely open to all ideas".

He told ITV Channel: "I'm conscious that as time as goes on, there are going to be fewer people with us who had vivid memories of the original Liberation Day.

"It's important that Liberation 80 does two things - one is to reflect the fact that we still have important people who went through the occupation still with us.

"And also we've got to shape it for the future... making it relevant for the Jersey we have today".

