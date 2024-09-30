Arthouse Jersey is offering a brand new studio space for artists to create, work and sell their pieces.

Artists can apply for a free year-long lease on a 317 sq ft studio, currently under construction in St Helier's Cyril Le Marquand Court.

Artists can occupy the space on the condition they provide regular workshops to the public.

The project is a combined effort from Andium Homes who own the site and ArtHouse Jersey, who will cover all costs including parish rates, water, electricity, building insurance and WiFi.

In return for the space, artists are expected to offer opportunities for Andium residents and the local community "to engage in art and creativity" at least twice a week.

Tom Dingle, Director of ArtHouse Jersey said: "The key thing is someone who wants to welcome people in."

He added: 'It's pretty unique. I think a unit that is in such a prime location in really good condition that's being completely decked out and will be ready for use is a really great offer."

Tom said the project could act as a blueprint for future developments, as there are a lot of empty spaces in town, despite the huge demand for affordable working spaces.

Artists have until 18th October to apply through ArtHouse Jersey's website. They hope to choose a suitable candidate to occupy the space by November, and put them in residence by January 2025.

