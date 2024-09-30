Guernsey politicians have called for a review of competition in the construction industry after raising concerns that the cost of building materials is unfairly high.

President of the Committee for Economic Development, Deputy Neil Inder, was asked if the committee would instruct the regulator to look into the ‘issue’ of competition to increase housing delivery on the island.

It comes as some politicians suggest that more regulation is needed to reduce material costs and take variety

Deputy Inder explains "There is some thinking that the prices of aggregate and concrete in the island are too expensive.

"I think it's about time we had an independent review of the state of the market."

There are claims high cost of materials, such as breeze blocks, are stalling construction on the island. Credit: ITV Channel

The most recent States of Guernsey debate on regulation and review in April saw claims that high costs constrict building delivery on the island.

However, i ndustry members have questioned the extent of high material cost claims, with one false statement saying breeze blocks were double the price in Guernsey compared to the UK.

Building supplier Ronez Director, Steve Roussel, says: "I think there has been a lot of speculation about construction costs being more expensive in Guernsey compared to the UK.

"I think a review would be good to get some facts behind it because some of the 'facts' being kicked around at the moment aren't correct."

James Ridout from Wheeler Developments also hopes that any review takes a wider look into the challenges facing the construction industry.

He explains: "It's a very complex issue at the moment with the lack of housing, availability of land, labour, and materials.

"You can't just pick one item and say that's the reason why X isn't happening or Y is happening - all of them are working together."

