ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout has met the artist who pays homage to the island's watering holes in watercolours

A Guernsey artist has been documenting the island's pubs through illustration.

Louise Le Pelley started her 'Guernsey Pubs' painting series in 2021 and has almost painted every pub in the Bailiwick.

Louise explains: "When you are looking around any particular area in Guernsey, what always brings my attention is the colourful pubs, signage, and warm welcome you get in these places.

"So that is what I seek to capture through my artwork."

Lousie's artwork has been popular amongst the pub staff.

A ssistant manager of The Deer Hound, Matthew Ireland, says: "I think it's very impressive to see hand-painted work these days. It's nice to see the time going into it.

"A lot of things are done by computer which takes the personal aspect away."

The Red Lion has become a home for many of Louise's artwork, with pub landlord Stephen Hill saying: "Louise, did [our pieces] a couple of years ago.

"They've been pride of place for a long time now. We have bought three or four and auctioned them off for a charity a couple of years ago.

As Louise's quest to paint every pub is almost over, she will next take her paintbrush to capture the tavern of Germany.

When asked what Louise's favourite pub is, she says: "That's like asking someone what their favourite child is. I could never possibly tell you!"

