Guernsey's Committee for Home Affairs has appointed the new Chief of Police from Lancashire Constabulary.

Damian Kitchen has 29 years of experience as a police officer, serving as Chief Inspector and Superintendent in Operational Policing since 2012.

Through his years, Damian has helped lead events such as the G7 summit, the Commonwealth Games, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and His Majesty King Charles III's Coronation.

Damian says: "Having visited the island on several occasions, I have been impressed by the commitment and friendliness of the officers and staff.

“While I bring many years of experience to the role, I have much to learn about delivering law enforcement and working with partners in the context of Guernsey.

"I am certain that this close relationship will continue and we will work together to deliver a first-class service to communities and visitors across the Bailiwick."

Damian will also serve as the Head of Law Enforcement during the review of the Bailiwick Law Enforcement structure which is expected to last 18 months.

He will also oversee law enforcement in Alderney and Sark.

Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "Damian will bring with him a huge amount of policing knowledge which I have no doubt will be to the advantage of all of Bailiwick law Enforcement.

"Making this appointment from the UK will allow us to bring in a fresh pair of eyes and different experiences, which will be invaluable in continuing to evolve Guernsey Police."

Damian will begin his new role in November.

