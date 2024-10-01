The investigation into the Haut de Mont explosion, which happened nearly two years ago, has progressed to the next stage, as the initial case files have been handed over to the Law Officers Department (LOD).

These comprise of a "comprehensive collection of evidence, documents and expert opinion in relation to the case".

The investigation is one of the biggest undertakings in the history of the Jersey's police force, after ten people died as a result of the explosion in December 2022.

It was revealed last week that the cost of the entire investigation had exceeded £11 million.

The States of Jersey Police, as well as the Health and Safety Inspectorate, have submitted these case files to the LOD.

It is the LOD who will consider charges - though the investigation teams will continue to "gather material and undertake further enquiries".

Three men were arrested in August on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and were re-bailed until May.

In addition, Jersey Police say that "family liaison officers continue to support the bereaved families".