Sure hopes that £43m plans to roll out a 5G network across the Bailiwicks can progress following approval of a merger from the States of Guernsey.

The Committee for Economic Development say they will bring a policy letter to the States Assembly on deploying next-generation 5G mobile technology to the Bailiwick.

It comes as the States of Guernsey agreed to suspend local competition law to allow Sure's acquisition of Airtel Vodafone to go ahead on the island.

The 5G rollout would see the number of masts reduced by 30%, while network coverage will increase by 25%.

Sure's CEO, Alistair Beak, says that the approval would pave the way for a "world-class 5G mobile network for the islands" as they say demand for their mobile service is increasing by around 30% each year.

He explains: "We have made several legally binding commitments to ensure Sure and Airtel customers, as well as the wider community, benefit significantly in the form of high-speed data services, improved coverage, and greater value for money.

"The investment in world-class digital infrastructure will support our increasingly digital lives, connecting our island communities to a better future and contributing to economic growth."

Sure hopes their merger with Vodafone Airtel will mean the two can share their masts and make a 5G network more efficient. Credit: ITV Channel

With Jersey approving the merger earlier in 2024, businesses are keen to see concrete changes to how they can deliver their services.

CEO of JT, Daragh McDermott, believes that the change will affect business most, explaining: "Across the Channel Islands we are very well served with mobile technology right now with JT offering 2G, 3G and 4G.

"The reality is that 5G probably won’t make a difference for consumers, but where it will make a difference is in the enterprise and government.

"[However] we are refreshing our entire mobile infrastructure, so that will inevitably bring benefits that are benefits for all."

Tony Moretta, CEO of Digital Jersey, does say that residents will see the benefits of better coverage, especially during large-scale events.

He says: "People are obsessed with speed now, faster and faster downloads so 5G is much faster.

"It allows more people to connect at the same time, so for events with lots of people gathered in one area, it allows more people to connect at faster speeds."

