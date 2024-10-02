Jersey's government has been criticised for failing to deliver more parking spaces for disabled islanders.

Former Deputy Jackie Hilton-Egre, who is also a Blue Badge holder, wrote to the Infrastructure Minister Andy Jehan saying she was "disappointed at the lack of action".

Additional spaces and other access concerns had been discussed at a public meeting with Blue Badge holders in June.

In response, Infrastructure Minister Andy Jehan says he walked around St Helier with Constable Simon Crowcroft in September and has now "identified a number of spaces we can convert to Blue Badge holder".

In writing, the figure was confirmed: "16 new parking spaces in St Helier ... and we will also be trialing some new road markings to make disabled bays more identifiable".

Constable Jehan also said he would soon contact "all Blue Badge holders confirming the locations" and that he was "looking to establish a focus group to help us gather views".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...