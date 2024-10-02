Hundreds of drivers in Guernsey could be unknowingly breaking the law due to the weight of their vehicles.

Under the Road Traffic 1987 law, any non-commercial automobile that weighs over two tonnes and exceeds 25mph is breaking the law.

However, there are concerns from the Committee for Home Affairs that this law is not being enforced enough.

Committee member Deputy Andrew Taylor explains: "I would like to certainly see it discussed a bit more to understand why it's not being enforced.

"I understand the resource implications, but in my view, it could represent a significant risk to the public."

Despite its quirks, some residents are in favour of heavier cars reducing their speeds on the island's roadways.

One said that because of the island's narrow roads, it "might be advisable that [larger cars] stuck to something smaller like 25mph.

Another explains: "I think some of these big vehicles just race along and if you're in a small vehicle and you come in a crash with them, you're definitely going to come off worst."

According to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, the risk of pedestrian death as a result of a vehicle collision with a vehicle is 5.5 times more likely than at traffic speeds of 30-40mph than between 20-30mph.

However, a three-year research project by Queen's University Belfast found that their city's roll-out of 20mph speed limits impacted traffic volumes more than safety.

Some motor trade industry members believe the law is outdated and unnecessary.

Guernsey garage owner Trevor Hockey explains: "It's not a particularly well thought out law, in my opinion as there's no logic behind it.

"I can't see any reason for it being there in the first place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...