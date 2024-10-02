Guernsey's health professionals will start to deliver the Covid-19 Autumn booster programme.

Invitations are being sent to those deemed most at risk with the vaccinations administered by Primary Care - who will also be visiting care and resident homes.

The health department continues to stress the vaccination remains the most effective method for protecting yourself, and others around you, from this potentially severe illness.

Eligible islanders include:

Adults aged 65 years and over.

Residents in a care home for older adults.

Anyone aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group.

Those who receive an invitation letter - and wish to take up the offer - should contact their GP surgery.

