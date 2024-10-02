Jersey's Housing Minister wants to change the qualification periods and housing licensing system for people living on the island.

These could include reducing the number of times someone needs to live on the island before receiving qualified rental status to 5 years instead of ten.

Deputy Sam Mézec told the Environment, Housing and Infrastructure Scrutiny Panel that his plans to "tweak" the current system would make it fairer for all islanders.

Deputy Mézec tells ITV News: "Ministers are working together to see if there's a decent option in Jersey's interests and help to provide a better quality of life to people working in Jersey.

"Officers are looking at modelling what that might look like, what population impact that might have, the impact on the rest of the housing market.

"It is very much an unfair system and we have people who are here in Jersey, working hard as part of our community and because they haven't lived here long enough, are not living in the right kind of housing for them."

ITV News spoke to those in the housing industry, with one estate agent saying that while the changes make sense in theory, more people of qualified status could mean higher house and rental prices.

The Housing Minister reassures: "We can't just make decisions without fully thinking through the potential consequences so we've got to be careful about it but I think there's a fairer balance we can strike overall. We've just got to find it."

Deputy Mézec believes changes to the island's tiered residential statuses could be made immediately if Scrutiny panel members agreed. Credit: ITV Channel

What are the current rules around housing in Jersey?

Under the Control of Housing and Work Law Jersey, there are four main categories for residential status for all islanders.

An individual who has lived in Jersey for 10 years may buy, sell or lease and property and is known as 'Entitled'.

Someone who is 'Licensed' is classed as an 'essential employee' and may buy or lease one residential property in their own name as their main place of residence.

Islanders who are 'Entitled for Work' have lived in Jersey for five consecutive years immediately before they are issued a registration card, or are married to, or the civil partner of, someone who is 'Entitled' or 'Licensed'.

Such islanders can buy 'Qualified' properties jointly with an 'Entitled' or 'Licensed' spouse or civil partner only.

They may also lease 'Registered' property in their own name as their main place of residence.

A 'Registered' individual is anyone who does not meet the criteria of any other status and can only lease 'Registered' property as their main residence.

'Registered' accommodation is often limited to house shares, lodging houses, and spare rooms.

