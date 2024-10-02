Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Luke Keohane meets the incredible kittens with an astonishing 'tail' to tell

A litter of kittens has been rescued from an owl nesting box in a Guernsey garden after the babies' mother decided to give birth there.

The four kittens were left stranded 20 feet up a tree but one resident was on hand to save them.

Sue Vidamour, who has been rescuing animals for 25 years, said she was "quite shocked".

She explains: "I didn't quite believe how a cat would go 20 feet up when there were lots of other buildings that she could have hidden, but it was quite clever because she was very snug in there."

Sue says the litter could have become "a feral colony" if she had not rescued them, something she believes would have been a problem.

She adds: "I don't want another feral colony on the island because, apart from the fact that it's not good for the cats, they don't get any veterinary treatment and they fight and so on and so on, but it's not good for the bird population either."

The two female kittens, Tsunami and Nirvana, have found homes since being rescued, but the other two male kittens are still waiting.

Vets4Pets St Martin vet Naomi Langlois has been caring for the duo since they were rescued, feeding them every three hours.

Naomi says: "It's a lot. It's exhausting. You're up through the night feeding and trying to make them go to the toilet so it's a lot of work and very rewarding, but tiring."

The two kittens still at the vet's are yet to be named but Vets4Pets St Martin's says anyone interested in rehoming them should come to see them as soon as possible.

