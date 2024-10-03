A DFDS ferry called the Seven Sisters is conducting berthing trials in Jersey and Guernsey

It is part of ongoing contingency planning arrangements before a new service operator for Channel Island routes.

The ferry berthed at 6.30am in Jersey on Thursday 3 October and will depart at 10:30am to go onward to Guernsey for a 12:15pm berthing.

The trials have been planned around the existing ferry schedules meaning there is no anticipated disruption to harbour services.

The DFDS website says the Seven Sisters has a large Duty-Free shop, panoramic bar, kids play area, and recliner lounge space.

Currently, DFDS is in the running to take up the tender to supply freight and passenger services for the Channel Islands.

Irish Ferries are also believed to be in the running.

Condor Ferries currently holds the government contracts, which will expire in March 2025.

It is understood that the trials are being carried out at the request of the States of Jersey.

