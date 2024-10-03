The States of Guernsey is likely to go over budget by the end of the year due to overspending by the island's health department.

The government's budget for 2025 is expected to be released next week, with committees understood to have underspent their budgets by £4 million collectively.

However, it was revealed in the States that overspending from the Committee for Health and Social Care (HSC) means they could be £2 million over budget by the end of 2024.

HSC is heading for an overspend of around £4.5 million by the end of the year.

Reasons include the £30 million projected overspend for the second half of the hospital build, and more recently the committee’s flagship IT project going over budget by £5 million.

Guernsey's government has now introduced a new system for A&E costs on Tuesday 1 October.

The system would see increased charges for patients receiving emergency hospital treatment in an attempt to introduce a 'consistent' structure for fees.

Deputy Al Brouard says the increase in people attending Accident and Emergency "costs us". Credit: ITV Channel

P resident for HSC, Deputy Al Brouard, defended increased charges and the overspend, saying that there has been a 9% increase in the number of people using A&E services.

He explains: "We need the doctors, the facilities, this all needs to be up to date. So I think being within a few per cent of our budget I think is pretty good going, given the times we’re living in."

New charges mean that a dults now pay up to £250 for hospital assessment and treatment, with under 18s paying no more than £25.

Jersey and UK residents - as well as cancer patients - are exempt from new charges.

Deputy Brouard adds: "We will be budgeting to spend this year just under £6 million on A&E and approximately half of that will be recovered in fees so we're still only recovering half the cost of A&E."

