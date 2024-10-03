Jersey's Mitchell Building Contractors has gone into administration.

The company of 14 years ceased trading as of Wednesday 2 October, leaving 33 people jobless.

Speaking to ITV News, Managing Director Harvey Mitchell says the company has encountered difficulties since the pandemic, adding the construction industry hasn't been able to bounce back.

It follows a slew of building contractor collapses just this year, with Kalmac Construction, MAC Energy and Eden Interiors applying for insolvency in July.

Mitchell Building Contractors has delivered several projects across the island, including refurbishing La Moye Gold Club's clubhouse, refitting a floor of the International Finance Centre, as well as constructing 14 first-time buyer homes for the Parish of Trinity.

Mr Mitchell said they were "saddened" and "really disappointed" with the situation.

