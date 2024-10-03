Jersey's Lieutenant Governor has officially opened 12 residential homes for adults with learning disabilities.

The island's charity Les Amis created specialist homes at the Lime development in St Helier's Green Street.

The 12 one-bedroom apartments will allow incoming adults to live more independently, with support from another two-bedroom apartment which will be used by on-call staff.

His Excellency Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd unveiled Leslie Norman Court on Thursday 3 October.

Leslie, who's been involved with Les Amis for around 40 years, says: "It's a great milestone in our growth to have this opportunity.

"It's marvellous and the accommodation is absolutely stunning."

Martin Tadier and Sinead Laberty are two new tenants who have had a few days to get settled into their new flats. Credit: ITV Channel

New tenants are now slowly being introduced into the flats, including Martin and Sinead.

Martin said it's a "perfect" place to play Xbox and have garden space to keep his two rabbits, Bambi and Thumper.

He says: "I'll watch telly so Emmerdale, Corrie, and all those old soaps. People can come and have a movie night."

Despite some initial nerves, Sinead and her budgie, Daisy, are becoming more comfortable in their flat.

She explains: "At first, I was a bit scared and shaky and feeling a bit funny about it all. I feel a bit better now. I've got my own space and I love it."

Les Amis says they will now seek to develop a specialist unit for Les Amis residents who require increased nursing support as they age. Credit: ITV Channel

Les Amis acquired the site from Andium Homes in return for giving them the former Hampshire Hotel site, which will be used to enhance Andium's North of St Helier regeneration programme.

Managing Director of Les Amis Shaun Findlay says: "It's a bit like experiencing my son buying his first home with his fiance.

"It's amazing to watch people move on in life, but just to see the pride on their face of having their own house, front door, and more importantly their independence."

