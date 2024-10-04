People in Jersey are being encouraged to offer up any unused canned goods they can spare.

The Shelter Trust is collecting donations as part of their annual Tinathon fundraiser - which supports the island's homeless community.

Organiser Richard Robins said: "This year, more than ever, we need the support of our community.

"Over 100,000 meals were served by Shelter Trust in 2023 – at least 270 meals each day costing more than £80,000".

Volunteer Stuart Campbell added: "Everything is useful ... we're struggling all year round but coming into winter as well - you really want to be bulking up in food".

Islanders who are able to drop off tins can do so at West's Centre today (Friday 4 October) between 8.00am and 2.30pm.

