Jersey's annual Tinathon kicks off in aid of island's homeless community
People in Jersey are being encouraged to offer up any unused canned goods they can spare.
The Shelter Trust is collecting donations as part of their annual Tinathon fundraiser - which supports the island's homeless community.
Organiser Richard Robins said: "This year, more than ever, we need the support of our community.
"Over 100,000 meals were served by Shelter Trust in 2023 – at least 270 meals each day costing more than £80,000".
Volunteer Stuart Campbell added: "Everything is useful ... we're struggling all year round but coming into winter as well - you really want to be bulking up in food".
Islanders who are able to drop off tins can do so at West's Centre today (Friday 4 October) between 8.00am and 2.30pm.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...