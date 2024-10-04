Guernsey Post's boss will become the island's next Chief Executive and Head of the Public Service in early 2025.

The Policy and Resources Committee selected Guernsey-born Boley Smillie after the current Chief Executive, Mark de Garis, announced he would leave the position in August.

Boley was educated at La Mare de Carteret School before beginning his career at Guernsey Post in 1991 where he became CEO in 2010.

He has also been the Non-Executive Chairman of Guernsey Mind for the last five years.

Speaking about his new role, Smillie said: "I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the public service, and I can’t wait to get started next year.

"Throughout my time at Guernsey Post, I’ve been proud of the positive difference that our team makes to islanders and businesses across the Bailiwick and I’m looking forward to continuing this work through the public service.

"I will focus my energies on supporting colleagues and elected members to deliver the best outcomes for our community."

Deputy Lyndon Trott, President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said: "We are very much looking forward to working with Boley.

"He impressed the panel throughout the interview process, combining a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Guernsey with a fresh perspective on the public service.

"I am very grateful to Mark de Garis, the current Head of the Public Service, for agreeing to provide a structured handover."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...