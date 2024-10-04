Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley meets the St Saviour's bowls team on their green

It's a sport you can take at your own pace, but done by the pros, it's full of poise and precision.

St Saviour's Bowls Club in Jersey sees islanders come for much more than just sport, although its members take that seriously too.

Sally Black is a member who competed at last year's Island Games in Guernsey.

She told ITV News: "I got a bronze medal which I'm very proud of. I hold my heart to the club."

Another avid member, Paul Du Feu, praises the impact the club has locally.

Paul said: "It really sort of hit me because I think we are a community.

"We are a group of people who've come together, many of us quite later on in life, from very different backgrounds, and I just feel you're going to a very happy place where you can feel safe and relaxed and just be yourself.

The players are competitive but love to have a laugh and a joke along the way. Credit: ITV Channel

Henry Picot is another member encouraging more people to come and give bowls a go.

He said: "They could easily do it. I think it'd be better for them to try and get out in the fresh air with company and get the exercise instead of just sitting at home and watching television."

The club says it is hoping to recruit some younger members too.

So why not give it a go? You might just be bowled over.

Members of St Saviour's Bowls Club were interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a cookery class, a sports session, friends meeting up and much more.

