Jersey's RNLI had to tow back one of its own boats after a fire in the engine room.

On Thursday evening (3 October), one Jersey all-weather and other inshore lifeboats were already out on service, during which the larger vessel experienced "an unforeseeable mechanical issue".

A smaller, inshore boat was then tasked with recovering the larger vessel and returning it to the harbour.

An RNLI spokesperson confirmed that the crew were not harmed and "an investigation into the cause of the fire will be carried out."

The spokesperson adds: " RNLI volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including mechanical issues, and are prepared for such eventualities."

The affected lifeboat will also be repaired in due course.

