ITV Channel reporter Emma Volney visits the multi-millionaire living a leisurely lifestyle in Jersey's Grand Hotel

A 96-year-old multi-millionaire living in a Jersey hotel for the last two years says he would not want to be anywhere else.

In 2022, Stuart Weaving and his wife Dorothy wanted to downsize to live a more relaxing life.

He now has a large room at The Grand Hotel with a view overlooking St Aubin's Bay.

Stuart told ITV News: "There are a lot of wonderful homes in Jersey, but they're not as good as this.

"The other homes can't have a ballroom where you can entertain 60 people at a dinner. Here you can."

The couple say they enjoy meeting interesting people who pass through the hotel, and having their meals set and ready for them. Credit: ITV Channel

Stuart moved to their first property in the 1960s, after becoming one of the very first people to be granted 'high-value residency'.

Throughout his business career, Stuart has rubbed shoulders with high-profile politicians and former presidents, including Nelson Mandela.

Speaking about what attracted him and Dorothy to The Grand, he said: "I don't have the energy I used to have, sometimes I'd like a little nod off or something like that.

"Staying in a hotel like this, we can just go into the bedroom and nod off, go to sleep, for a few hours then it doesn't take up much of our life, it just refreshes us and we're on again."

He added: "Dorothy was finding it quite difficult to run a home, buying food and cooking and this sort of thing and just cleaning and making the beds.

"I didn't want to do more washing up and things like that and so we decided to let somebody else do it.

"We come down to meals and it's laid out there ready for us, on our own table there and the staff are just like family to us."

