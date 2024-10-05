A man from Jersey is going to run the equivalent of two full marathons over the course of two days in the Sahara desert where temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

Daniel Hendle has been training for the last six months in preparation for the Saharan Ultra Challenge.

The 26-year-old will leave Jersey on Tuesday (8 October 2024) to travel to Morocco where he will start the challenge.

He said: "It has been quite a long preparation, about six months of running. I have just gradually built up from 5 kilometres to 10, to 30 kilometres on a Saturday and Sunday.

"I feel great, mentally physically, I am in the best shape I have been in.

"Making my family proud has filled me with joy and I have had a great experience with the whole thing. I am ready for it."

The funds he raises will be donated to Bowel Cancer UK.

