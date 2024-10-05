Record number of tins donated to Jersey's annual Tinathon fundraiser

More than 11,000 tins have been donated to Jersey's annual Tinathon fundraiser which helps people struggling with homelessness in the island.

Team Leader and former Trustee of The Shelter Trust, Richard Robins said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took time to donate, help on the day, entertain us and raise awareness of homelessness in Jersey.

"We are delighted to say we collected an amazing 11,000 tins and food items, which is a record for the Tinathon."

20 schools contributed this year, with some having donated hundreds of tins.

St Michael's Preparatory School were among the 20 schools that contributed to Tinathon this year. Credit: Sam Watts

Jersey Shelter Trust said demand is rising for its outreach services and that it is feeding more than 100 people each day.

A collection point Co-Op Grande Marche in St Helier will be open to donations for the rest of October.

