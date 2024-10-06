Advice for Channel Islanders as seal pup season approaches

Grey seal pup season runs through October to January in the Channel Islands and experts have been issuing advice to anyone who spots one in distress.

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said “We once again start to see seal pups being born along our shores in the Channel islands and the GSPCA want to ensure they get the best start in life.

“Last year we had the busiest season we have ever seen in our 151 years.

“It is so important when around our coast not to disturb seal pups and especially their Mums as many casualties are due to Mums being driven off beaches and the pups left to fend for themselves too early.”

Donna De Gruchy from British Divers Marine Life Rescue said: "It is important to keep dogs on the lead and children under control - then give us a call and then we will get straight down there to assess."

People in Guernsey can contact the GSPCA if they spot a distressed seal and people in Jersey are advised to contact the JSPCA or the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

