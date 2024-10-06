Guillaume Ruel wins Jersey Marathon after Guernsey victory in same year

The first person to complete the Jersey Marathon was Guillaume Ruel from France who just a few months ago won the equivalent race in Guernsey.

Ruel's time of two hours and 23 minutes was enough for him to win the race by nearly four minutes, securing a Channel Island marathon double for this year. He said: "I am feeling happy because I have won the race.

"It is the third time I have ran this marathon - two years ago I finished second and last year third."

Hundreds of islanders took part in today's event (Sunday 06 October) with overall participant numbers continuing to increase year on year.

