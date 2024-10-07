Road users in Jersey can have their tyres checked for free today (Monday 7 October).Staff from Driver and Vehicle Standards will be at Jardin de la Mer car park to check all vehicles.

There will not be any penalties for worn tyres - but replacements will be advised as necessary.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Constable Andy Jehan, said: "This is a great opportunity for commuters to get their tyres checked, for free, while also supporting us in gathering some data on the condition of tyres on our roads".

"Unfortunately, I’m sure many Islanders are not getting them checked regularly enough, resulting in some potentially dangerous vehicles on our roads.

"Driving a vehicle comes with responsibilities, and the general advice is that tyres should be checked once a month or before a long journey".

