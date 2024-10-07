Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Lewis Andrews met the local growers displaying the fruits of their labour

A World Record holder known for growing giant fruits attended the Jersey Royal Autumn Fair on the weekend.

The annual Autumn Fair took place on Saturday 5 October and Sunday 6 October at Trinity Showground, showcasing the island's best vegetables, flower displays, and Jersey cows.

And there to share his advice on how to grow the largest produce was 11-time World Record holder Kevin Fortey - also known as 'Mr Giant Veg'.

Five year-old Thea received a prize for her green bean! Credit: ITV Channel

Kevin says: "In terms of growing giant vegetables, it takes a tremendous amount of commitment and an understanding partner.

"It also takes time effort and growing the children of our future to learn about sustainability.

"And if they have a giant vegetable in their hands that's music to my ears."

One youngster who appeared among this year's fair winners was five-year-old Thea.

Explaining her winning entry, Thea says: "This is the green bean that I picked, and I grew a big pumpkin in my vegetable patch."

Richard Le Sueur sits proud on his winning pumpkin. Credit: ITV Channel

Islanders were proud to present a variety of vast vegetables, including Richard Le Sueur, who won the prize for the largest pumpkin.

Richard explains: "This is eight weeks of growth to get it up to this size, it is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world."

The sizable squash even attracted the eye of Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd CBE, who impressively remarked: "Good gracious me, that is a pumpkin."

