A survey has revealed that children in the Bailiwick of Guernsey are more active than those in the United Kingdom.

Around 789 students from 11 Bailiwick primary schools were surveyed through a fitness tracker called a 'Moki'.

The faceless bracelet measured the activity of pupils from Years 3 through 6 for two to three days.

The trackers revealed that the Bailiwick's children are 23% more active than their UK counterparts.

In a breakdown, female pupils in Guernsey were 26% more active than UK female students; 22% of Bailiwick male pupils were more active.

The average step count in Guernsey schools ranged from 6000 to 8200 steps, while UK schools showed 4000 to 8000 steps.

Year 5 girl pupils were the most active overall Credit: The Health Improvement Commission

The Be Active team at the Health Improvement Commission conducted the study to investigate school activity levels.

It is hoped that the results will assist schools in understanding how active their students are overall and during which parts of the school day.

It is recommended that children are active for at least 30 minutes a day whilst at school.

