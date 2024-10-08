Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel presenter Jess Dunsdon shows off her crafting skills in the next instalment of our My Community series

If you wandered down to St Clement's Parish Hall on a Tuesday morning, you'd find a group of women with their heads down, busy crafting away over a cup of tea.

The talented Jersey group meet once a week to make everything from bracelets to Christmas crackers, as well as hedgehogs made out of old books!

The ladies share much more than a love of crafting, however.

All members have some form of persistent pain, and the session provides an opportunity for them to take their minds off their problems and meet others who can understand what they're going through.

The unique crafts are sold to raise money for Pain Support Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

Tracey Peters started the group in 2020 in collaboration with the charity Pain Support Jersey.

She says the group is very proactive and "doesn't allow anyone just to sit back and not do anything".

Trish Horman adds that crafting provides an opportunity for escape, as the women are often "too busy talking about our crafting" to think about their pain.

Tracey and Trish were interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a cookery class, a sports session, friends meeting up and much more.

