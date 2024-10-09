Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Katya Fowler speaks to the Channel Islanders hunkering down to prepare for Hurricane Milton's arrival

People from the Channel Islands who have either relocated to Florida or are on holiday have found themselves preparing for a "life-threatening" hurricane.

Hurricane Milton is a category four storm, expected to hit land within the next 24 hours, with winds reaching 165 miles an hour.

One man from Guernsey, only 70 miles away from the hurricane's epicentre, says he is extremely concerned and preparing for the worst weather event he's ever seen.

Steve Duquemin said: "My stomach is my mouth, I am shaking.

"During daylight, it is stressful, because you can see it coming at you, but at night when you cannot see it coming at you - it is even more frightening."

Steve Duquemin from Guernsey is only 70 miles away from the epicentre. Credit: ITV Channel

But it's not just those living there who are bracing themselves for what is to come but also those holidaying there.

Gemma Powell from Jersey is in Orlando and although she is not expecting to be hit too badly, she says she'll stay put in her hotel until it passes.

She said: "The hotels here are built for it. We are going to sit and try and make the most of the situation - as there is little we can do."

Julian Heming from the Met Office said: "When you get a really intense hurricane like Milton, then what happens is that the strong winds tend to pile up the ocean surface to push a wall of water up against the coastline.

"You could get in some places, the Southern side of the eye of the storm you could see a storm surge as much as 15 feet above normal tide levels so that's going to inundate huge parts of that part of the coast."

