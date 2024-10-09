A bomb disposal expert says three unexploded bombs discovered next to a Guernsey housing development could be extremely dangerous to the residents.

The bombs were discovered on Route Isabelle, with documented evidence that they were dropped on 3 March 1941.

In 2019, the States of Guernsey sent a specialist team to examine the field when the nearby Wellington Close housing development was being built.

However, bomb disposal expert and former soldier Ben Remfrey claims that this was just a shallow non-intrusive search of 3 metres which was not thorough enough.

He explains: "[The bombs] are still there because no one has taken the time and the effort to locate and then dispose of them.

"The Home Affairs department decided they would do a tick-the-box, shallow, non-intrusive survey.

"They thought that the bombs being in the deep ground meant that they would not be a threat, and that is completely ignorant."

The States responded that specialists did not rule out the bombs' existence and that a second, more in-depth survey was considered.

They have also told ITV News that a new specialist has been invited to meet with them next week to discuss the issue.

Sandra, who lives nearby the site, says she was surprised that she was not informed of the bombs when she moved to the area. Credit: ITV Channel

Sandra Silvestre says she and her neighbours are nervous, and that if she had known about the devices, she wouldn't have bought her house.

She adds: "It's a complete shock to hear that, 83 years after they were dropped.

"I would have liked to have had more from the developer, which I haven't spoken to yet but I might have to, depending on what goes forward."

Ben has also suggested that the longer the bombs are left in the field, the more likely the devices could deteriorate and pose further risk.

He says: "Between the three bombs, there is about 1000 pounds of TNT and the likelihood is that there would be a detonation of the other bombs which would be catastrophic to the residents.

"Permission was given knowing it was there. It is negligence. They are risking people's lives."

States of Guernsey response:

The States of Guernsey said they became aware of the unexploded bombs in 2018.

They state: "In June 2019, the States of Guernsey commissioned a private, specialist company to conduct a non-invasive survey of the land the bombs were alleged to have landed in. That survey was also extended to the surrounding fields.

"This survey found no evidence of any ordnance, nor did it find any evidence of a detonated device referred to in the historic letters.

"The specialists acknowledged that this survey did not rule out the existence of the ordnance, however, the recommendation was made that a second survey could be carried out.

"If a second survey involving excavation was to have been carried out, a cordon stretching to Waitrose on the Rohais and to the hospital would have to be put in place, which would have caused disproportionate disruption to the community.

"The States of Guernsey and Guernsey Police take the risk of historic ordnance very seriously, as evidenced by the regular action of the Police’s EOD team.

"In this case, however, there is no strong evidence that these devices exist and the States of Guernsey has already conducted precautionary work to ensure the risk to the community is minimal."

