Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel Luke Keohane had a taste of some tantalising salsa steps with a Strictly star

Around 100 pupils at a Guernsey primary school were treated to a dancing class by Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington.

The professional, who dances in front of millions of viewers every Saturday, taught salsa steps to pupils at Amherst Primary School - something he says is a lot scarier than what he's used to.

Kai says: "We dance in front of 10-12 million people every week on the telly but I get more nervous doing this sort of thing because they’re right there in front of you and kids can ask you anything and anything can happen."

As well as teaching the kids some moves, Widdrington also performed the Charleston and took questions from pupils and teachers.

Kai explains: "It’s just an amazing thing for kids to get into and I think if you get them at that young age, it really sparks that interest.

"I'm hoping some of them will think 'I watched him on Strictly, he started when he was 7 and grew up just over the water in Southampton, so why can't I do it.'"

The professional started dancing aged seven and won his first world title aged just 15. Credit: ITV Channel Television

The Strictly star was on the island to help promote the Guernsey International DanceSport Championships due to be held in December at the Beau Sejour Leisure Centre.

The British Dance Sport Association, which is organising the event, hopes there will be around 500 competitors.

Peter Nash, the organisation's Sport and Development Director, said: "Guernsey is a very sporty island. The island does brilliantly for somewhere so small.

"It's also got such a rich history with dancing too, stretching all the way back to the 1980s.

"I remember coming to events here where there were competitions in car parks. So, it's brilliant to come back here again."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...