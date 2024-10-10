The Jersey Rally 2024 will return to the island this weekend, with multiple roads closed for a slew of racing rally cars.

The ceremonial start will commence on Friday 11 October at 12:00pm at the Waterfront, near La Fregate, with 87 seeded entries competing.

There will be 26 competitive stages on the Island’s public roads, which will be closed for the event, with a stage mileage of just under 100 miles spread over the two days.

This year, the Rally states: "There’s a large number of former winners and some very exciting vehicles spread across the various classes, including a growing number of the latest top-flight 4WD rally cars."

The Jersey Rally tends to run over two alternate year formats, in order to avoid closing the same roads each year. Credit: ITV Channel

What is the Jersey Rally?

The Jersey Rally says it's been "ever-present" in the island's sports calendar since its first official Jersey Rally was held in 1983, excluding the cancelled event due to the pandemic.

However, Rally organisers - the Jersey Motor Cycle & Light Car Club (JMC&LCC) - held their first-ever rally event in December 1935, with drivers competing in 12 driving tests.

Around 32 cars started in 1983, which has almost tripled 41 years on to this year's event.

The event has attracted a few celebrity drivers, including Jersey's own F1 driver Derek Warwick, former Le Mans champion Derek Bell, and British rallying legends Tony Pond and Jimmy McRae.

There will also be several former winners competing this year such as James Labey & Rob Hannah (2023); Ross Le Noa & Domonic Volante (2018, 2021); Jeremy Baudains (1992 winner); and Stevie Leonard & Sion Humphreys (2013, 2015, 2017).

The event will take place on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th October, with eight stage locations around the Island. Credit: Jersey Motor Cycle & Light Car Club

Which roads will be closed?

Eight different rally stages are taking place on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 October, with multiple road closures expected.

JMC&LCC organisers said they visited more than 2,300 properties and several planning meetings to inform residents and obtain consent for closures.

Areas affected by road closures on Friday 11 October will include:

Maufant & Grouville : 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Rozel & Archirondel: 6:00pm to 10:30pm

Saturday 12 October road closures are in the following areas:

Greve & St Ouen: 07:30am and 12:45pm

Trinity & St Saviour: 12:30pm to 5:30pm

Additional information

In terms of safety, residents have been told to keep their own safety in mind and park in a safe place if attending.

Jersey Rally organisers add that residents should follow marshal instructions, stick to official spectator areas, and keep off the stage roads.

The money raised from this year's event will go towards replanting the Railway Walk from La Corbiere to St Aubin.

