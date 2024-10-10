Jersey's ice rink to return for four months from October half term

Jersey's ice-skating rink will return to the Weighbridge for four months from the start of the October half-term holidays.

The rink will be open from Saturday 26 October until Sunday 23 February and there will be specialist sessions dedicated to curling and ice hockey as well as ice skating.

It will only be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

It is the first time the ice rink has been open from the end of October.

Lee Henry, CEO of the Jersey Development Company (JDC) welcomes the return of the ice rink.

Mr Henry said: "Last year's Ice Rink was a tremendous success, attracting 45,000 visits to the Weighbridge over a three-month period.

"This year, we’ve decided to open earlier to coincide with the October half-term holidays, which will offer an additional indoor amenity for local children and families during the October half-term holidays.

“Whilst last year we operated within a tight timeframe, this year we've made improvements, including a new booking app that enables users to book, view, and modify their skating sessions without needing to visit the rink."

He added: "Having an ice rink conveniently located at the Weighbridge will bring a fun, festive activity for friends, families, and the wider community to enjoy this winter."

While JDC has secured funding for the ice rink, Seymour Hotels will operate it on their behalf.

JDC says it will donate 50p from every ticket sale to local children's charities.

