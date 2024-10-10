Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Roisin Gauson looks to Sark's skies which politicians want a little clearer

Broadcast on Thursday 10 October

Politicians in Sark are considering stricter rules for their no-fly zone to maintain the island's peaceful character.

Currently, aeroplanes aren't allowed to fly below 2,400ft over the island.

However, aircraft can breach the ban at the discretion of air traffic control when making an approach to Guernsey.

Politicians are now deliberating on making rules stricter, such as charging for the use of the island's airspace, but this solution seems unlikely to come to fruition.

Conseiller Chris Kennedy-Barnard says: "If we are to be used as an M4 of the sky, it is going to have a noticeable impact on the ambience of the island and the tourist experience and - of course -the local experience for the people who live here."

One concern from residents is the number of planes could affect the island's Dark Skies status. Credit: ITV Channel

Some r esidents feel flights over Sark are happening too often and disturbing the peace, with concerns that frequent flights could jeopardise Sark's Dark Skies status.

One resident told ITV News: "Yesterday, I flew into Guernsey from the UK and we came really low over Sark.

"Why? I don't know. I think it's a lot worse than it used to be."

Another explains: "I'm glad we don't have drones over here. I think that's a very good thing and obviously noise is a problem, but [aircraft are] not too much of a problem in Sark."

Paul Armogie, a Sark hotelier, says: "Coming to Sark for peace and tranquillity which is what we promote, then clearly any noise that affects that detracts from the experience of being in Sark, so there is a concern.

"There are lots of other concerns on Sark, but I'm not sure it's a priority at the moment, but certainly it's something that we should keep an eye on."

ITV News understands that meetings have taken place in both Guernsey and Alderney to discuss the issue and how best to resolve it.

