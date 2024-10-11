Jersey's most senior police officer has revealed plans to introduce a mobile speed camera to the island early next year.

Chief Officer Robin Smith wants the force to lease a small, standalone mobile camera for £35,000 per year, reaveled at a meeting on Wednesday 9 October.

It could arrive in Jersey as early as January 2025.

The mobile camera would be the first of its kind to be used in Jersey in the past decade.

It will provide accurate vehicle speed readings regardless of the time of day, and it is hoped this will reduce incidents of high-risk and anti-social nighttime speeding.

Police hope the camera will act as a deterrent to speeding motorists. Credit: ITV Channel

Chief Officer Smith explains: "Our primary goal is to enhance road safety for all Islanders.

"By focusing on those who engage in dangerous and anti-social driving behaviours which impact our community, we aim to reduce accidents and protect lives."

He adds that the cost of the camera would be justified if it prevented just one serious crash.

A police spokesperson later clarified that leasing the camera would save the Government of Jersey from buying equipment that would quickly go out of date.

The £35,000 annual fee will also cover the cost of training, maintenance, periodic calibration, and supporting systems.

