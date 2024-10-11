Channel Islanders might have been treated to an incredibly rare light display on the evening of Thursday 10 October.

Skies lit up with dazzling greens and pinks, and many islanders were delighted by the appearance of the Northern Lights.

However, a lucky few might have captured the rare solar phenomenon known as STEVE.

STEVE, as pictured above, is usually seen as more of a ribbon shape than the oval typical of auroras Credit: PA Images

STEVE - or the 'Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement' - often appears during the Northern Lights.

However, scientists say it is a much more unique celestial event which is fundamentally different from auroras.

Whilst auroras are more oval in shape; STEVE appears as more of a ribbon.

Is this STEVE? Some more ribbon-shaped light formations were spotted above the White House in Jersey. Credit: Sue Armes

STEVE is also more unpredictable and lasts only 20 minutes to an hour, meaning sightings are rare.

It is a relatively new scientific discovery, and little is known about what exactly causes its unique shape.

However, weather experts believe a fast-moving stream of extremely hot particles or gases called a sub-auroral ion drift could be the cause, rather than the protons and electrons which cause the auroras.

The Northern Lights lit up the skies above Gronez Castle. Credit: Lucy Collard

Aurora sightings are more frequent at the moment because we are at the height of a solar cycle, meaning we are experiencing more geomagnetic storm surges.

There may be further solar activity this evening, however it is unlikely to be as powerful.

The Northern Lights were further spotted in Guernsey at Fort Grey. Credit: Andrew Wilbraham

A more purple glow was seen in Alderney. Credit: Nikki Le Clercq

Whether it was STEVE or the Northern Lights, the light show was undoubtedly spectacular. Credit: Katrina Painter

Do you think you saw STEVE last night? Send your pictures to channelweather@itv.com

