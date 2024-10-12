A passenger has died after going overboard from a cruise ship in the English Channel.

The French coastguard received a man overboard distress message from MSC Virtuosa to the north of Les Casquets rocks, west of Alderney, shortly after midnight on Saturday October 12.

A French navy helicopter, an RNLI lifeboat from Alderney and a Channel Islands Air Search plane were deployed as part of the rescue mission.

A body was recovered by French authorities at around 3am local time.

An MSC Cruises spokesperson said: “A guest on board MSC Virtuosa went overboard on 12 October, while the ship was sailing to Southampton.

"The body was later recovered with the involvement of the authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing further details.”

