Guernsey deputy blames Covid and Brexit for decline in cruise passenger numbers

A Guernsey deputy says a decline in cruise ship passengers is concerning but is optimistic about the future of the industry in the island.Deputy Simon Vermeulen, who sits on Guernsey's Committee for Economic Development and is the island's Tourism lead, told ITV News that there are concerted efforts to address the challenge, saying: "Trust us. We're not doing nothing. "We're working very hard, proactively. We're doing the arduous task and we're getting results. "You will see, in the next couple of years, an increase [in passenger numbers]. You will see us back up to strength again."Deputy Vermeulen was speaking after States of Guernsey figures revealed cruise passenger numbers had dropped significantly this year. 2024 has seen 37,651 cruise passengers land in Guernsey, far below 2023's 79,672 figure. In 2019, there were more than 100,000 passengers.

Poor weather has been attributed by some for 2024's low passenger levels but business owners and politicians are concerned about the wider decline in cruise ships visiting Guernsey. Deputy Vermeulen says Brexit and Covid have added extra challenges in attracting cruise ships. He said: "What we have had is Covid and Brexit. Brexit hasn't helped. We used to be, traditionally, when we were part of the EU, the last port, so they [passengers] could stock up on duty free. Now that doesn't happen so much."We are keen to get more of the business back and there is a chance that some of the people that aren't sailing to Guernsey this year might well come back."Deputy Vermeulen added that a working group he is part of a working group, set up in collaboration with Ports of Guernsey and the island's Harbourmaster, to try and attract more cruise ships to the island going forward. "We've got a little plan to improve the harbour and where visitors are dropped off so that is part of our scheme. So that's been drawn up and that's being shown to all the cruise liners to show how we're investing in that for the future."That would enable us to have two or three cruise liners on and off within their time limit."Deputy Vermeulen described this work as "very positive".When asked about whether Guernsey has lost its appeal for tourists, Deputy Vermeulen vehemently denied it was an issue. He said: "Guernsey's more attractive than ever."There's no VAT in any of our shops. We've got a fantastic offering in our pubs. The culture, the Guernsey beer and the food that we offer. This is the best seafood in the world that's on offer in Guernsey."