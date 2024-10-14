Blue Islands has cancelled its winter flights to and from Jersey and Birmingham.

The service between Jersey and Birmingham will not resume until March 2025.

In an email to customers who had already booked flights, the airline said the route was "not viable for this season".

It means that two EasyJet flights per week are the only available direct flights between Jersey and Birmingham for the rest of the year.

Customers who had flights cancelled shared their frustrations online, with one post explaining: "Blue Islands cancelled my flight and we are off to Cheltenham for the races and [they] said there isn't the uptake so cancelled until March.

"They offered me a flight to East Midlands, which is over 3 hours away. Not great - I have ended up with Bristol but the times are making me nervous."

A commenter replied: "Blue Islands cancelled my friend's flight to Birmingham on 30 December.

"I have been on their website and it looks like there are no flights to Birmingham in December - what are they playing at? I bet that's ruined lots of people's plans."

Another comment adds: "It is shocking. We all need this route."

Blue Islands has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused by cancellations. Credit: PA Images

What happens to passengers who already booked Jersey-Birmingham tickets?

Blue Islands has emailed passengers whose flights were cancelled with two options.

The airline says passengers can move tickets to their Jersey-East Midlands service free of charge.

If no action is taken by Friday 18 October, the airline will automatically cancel the Birmingham booking and issue a full refund within 14 days.

Blue Islands adds: "We proudly provide year-round connectivity for Jersey with multiple daily flights between the island and airports throughout the UK, and are committed to maintaining these crucial links."

