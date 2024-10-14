A Jersey driver has won the 41st event of the island's official rally event.

Driver Sam Touzel from Jersey won the Jersey Motorcycle and Light Car Club's 41st Jersey Rally alongside his UK navigator Max Freeman.

The pair were driving a Ford Fiesta Rally 2, and their total penalty was 1:48:12.6.

The two-day event was held across eight race sites around Jersey on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 October.

Driver Mark Kelly and navigator Will Atkins, in a Skoda Fabia R5, followed the winning duo to take second place - they were +1:51.4 behind the leaders.

Ross Le Noa and Domonic Volante came third driving a Ford Escort MK2, with a total penalty of 1:53:26.7.

Sam Touzel told ITV News: "It feels like it's been forever coming. I've been dreaming of it since I was a young child watching everybody, so for me it's amazing.

"All of my family are here, most of them have been out in radio cars this weekend or marshalling - it's emotional really."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...